First Hawaiian Bank Sells 400 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $93.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

