First Hawaiian Bank Sells 82 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

