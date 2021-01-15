First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

