First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

