First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.33 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after buying an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $92.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

