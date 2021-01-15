First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.