First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 8,542 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

