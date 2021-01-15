First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 183.3% in December

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First National has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of First National worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

