First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.71

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 1425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after purchasing an additional 518,092 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 330,895 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 330,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,665,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

