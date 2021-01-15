Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPRX. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

