Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

