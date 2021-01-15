FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.17. 12,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 169,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

