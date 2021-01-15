FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.01 and last traded at $150.21. Approximately 5,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 76.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

