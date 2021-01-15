Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.44. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.