Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Foran Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

