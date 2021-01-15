Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -254.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.