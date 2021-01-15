Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 686,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 207,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

