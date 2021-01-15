Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $57.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 626,722 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £198.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.65.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow bought 100,000 shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

