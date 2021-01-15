Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.51

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

