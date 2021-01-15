Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.