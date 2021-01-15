Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €91.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €91.40 ($107.53) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €68.98 ($81.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is €68.93 and its 200-day moving average is €71.68.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

