Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

FRA FRE opened at €38.90 ($45.76) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.26 and its 200-day moving average is €39.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

