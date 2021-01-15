Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FPE opened at €37.65 ($44.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.19.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.