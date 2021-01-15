FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.94

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 1138795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 5.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

