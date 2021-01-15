Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $73.01. 7,580,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,665,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Futu by 180.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.