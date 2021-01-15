Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 182,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,902. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

