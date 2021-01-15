Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 182,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,902. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Future Farm Technologies
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.