FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

AVB stock opened at $160.49 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.