FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE CW opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $147,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

