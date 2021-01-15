FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Knowles Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Knowles stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

