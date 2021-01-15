FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

