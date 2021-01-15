FY2020 EPS Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Raised by Analyst

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSKY. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.04 million, a PE ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other GreenSky news, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

