FY2020 EPS Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HORIBA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

