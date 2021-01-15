FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

