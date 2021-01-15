FY2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.