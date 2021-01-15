FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.