FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Increased by KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

SCHN opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $901.07 million, a PE ratio of 302.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

