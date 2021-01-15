FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30).

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.