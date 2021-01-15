FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.