FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $93.15 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.