FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $71.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $66.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,730.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

