FY2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $14,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

