FY2022 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $400.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.