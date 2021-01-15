FY2023 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Cut by Analyst

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

