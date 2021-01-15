GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $17.60. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 12,418 shares traded.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $120,469.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $2,073,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

