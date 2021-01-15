GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Kurt James Wolf Sells 810,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,811,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,507,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
