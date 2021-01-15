Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,369. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

