Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 12,404,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

