Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 40,404 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,404 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $34,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

