Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 224,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 150,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

