Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.